Mary Harless Spurlock, age 94, of Villages, Florida died there Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia and came to Lady Lake in 1990 from West Virginia.

Mrs. Spurlock was retired as a contract specialist with the U.S. Corps of Engineers after 30 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles L. Spurlock (2012), son: John Riley Spurlock (1978); daughter: Sue Ellen Witten (1998); and grandson: Rusty Witten (1997), and by her parents Howard and Harriet Harless of Huntington, WV.

Surviving are her daughter: Elizabeth “Beth” Spurlock, Pasadena, CA.; son: David C. Spurlock, North Ft. Myers, FL.; and 4 Grandsons: Matthew Witten and great-granddaughter Katherine; John Spurlock-Brown; Luke Spurlock-Brown; and Mark Spurlock-Brown.

At her request, Mrs. Spurlock will be cremated and buried at a later date in Woodmere Cemetery, Huntington, WV. A private service will be held at that time.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Villages Hospice House, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL. 32162.