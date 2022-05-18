89.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
type here...

Sandra Crull

By Staff Report
Sandra Crull
Sandra Crull

Sandra (Sandy) Crull, age 78 of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice on Monday April 11. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. Sandy was married to her husband John (Bill) Crull for 53 years when he passed in 2016. She is survived by son Kevin and daughter Kelly and her grandchildren Matthew and Sarah.

She was born to parents Kenneth Doza and Anna Mae Giesler on August 27, 1943 in St Genevieve, Missouri. Sandy loved playing bridge, all kinds of arts & crafts, and traveling on Caribbean cruises with her friends!

A Celebration of Life for Sandy will be held at Grace Anglican Church in Wildwood, at 4971 E. County Road 462 on Friday June 3 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, we would encourage donations be made in her honor to Grace Anglican Church.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Purveyors of hate contributed to Buffalo shooting rampage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident contends there were more people than the gunman involved in the deadly weekend attack in Buffalo, N.Y.

I try to stay off Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466

A Village of Glenbrook resident says he tries to stay off Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Lee Hoffman’s Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp resident responds to a previous letter writer who took on some sensitive topics.

We need to hold our elected leaders accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends we need to hold elected leaders accountable and they should maintain the lifestyle residents bought into.

It’s wrong to picket the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices

A Village of De La Vista resident says it’s wrong to picket the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices over the leaked Roe v. Wade opinion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos