Sandra Crull

Sandra (Sandy) Crull, age 78 of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice on Monday April 11. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. Sandy was married to her husband John (Bill) Crull for 53 years when he passed in 2016. She is survived by son Kevin and daughter Kelly and her grandchildren Matthew and Sarah.

She was born to parents Kenneth Doza and Anna Mae Giesler on August 27, 1943 in St Genevieve, Missouri. Sandy loved playing bridge, all kinds of arts & crafts, and traveling on Caribbean cruises with her friends!

A Celebration of Life for Sandy will be held at Grace Anglican Church in Wildwood, at 4971 E. County Road 462 on Friday June 3 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, we would encourage donations be made in her honor to Grace Anglican Church.