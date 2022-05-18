Unlicensed driver from Mexico in unregistered vehicle nabbed near Water Oak

An unlicensed driver from Mexico in an unregistered vehicle was nabbed near Water Oak on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Carlos Alberto Munoz Herrera, 35, of Fruitland Park, shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday was driving a white 2000 Chevrolet truck heading north on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466 when an officer ran the license plate and discovered it was registered to another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Herrera handed the police officer a Mexican identification card. He admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license and the truck did not have a registration. He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a warning for driving an unregistered vehicle. The native of Agauas Celientes, Mexico was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

A woman traveling with Herrera was issued a ticket for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive a vehicle.