89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
type here...

Villager with history of driving offenses arrested on warrant charging her with DUI

By Meta Minton
Lois Catherine Blasko
Lois Catherine Blasko

A Villager with a history of driving offenses has been arrested on a warrant charging her with drunk driving.

Lois Catherine Blasko, 74, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday at her home a 3271 Ashbrook Place in the Village of Summerhill. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Blasko had previously been arrested on charges of driving while license suspended. She was jailed twice in 2012 on those charges. Her license was originally suspended due to failure to comply with a traffic summons.

The New York native wrote to a Sumter County Judge claiming her second 2012 trip to the jail was due to a paperwork error at Department of Motor Vehicles.

She was also ticketed in 2012 for speeding.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Civility and respect for one another

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case we should all be civil and respectful to each other. He cites an incident that took place during softball.

Can we save Spanish Springs?

A Village of Del Mar resident offers his thoughts about saving Spanish Springs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

All Christians should put little white crosses in their yards

A resident contends that all Christians should put little white crosses in their yards in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Purveyors of hate contributed to Buffalo shooting rampage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident contends there were more people than the gunman involved in the deadly weekend attack in Buffalo, N.Y.

I try to stay off Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466

A Village of Glenbrook resident says he tries to stay off Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos