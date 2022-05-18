Villager with history of driving offenses arrested on warrant charging her with DUI

A Villager with a history of driving offenses has been arrested on a warrant charging her with drunk driving.

Lois Catherine Blasko, 74, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday at her home a 3271 Ashbrook Place in the Village of Summerhill. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Blasko had previously been arrested on charges of driving while license suspended. She was jailed twice in 2012 on those charges. Her license was originally suspended due to failure to comply with a traffic summons.

The New York native wrote to a Sumter County Judge claiming her second 2012 trip to the jail was due to a paperwork error at Department of Motor Vehicles.

She was also ticketed in 2012 for speeding.