A big thank you for Bonifay Country Club

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Board of Directors and members of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036, we want to thank Fred Karimipour of FMK Restaurant Group and his staff at Bonifay Country Club for allowing our Chapter to have our annual pancake breakfast that was held on Saturday, May 14th. We especially want to thank all of our volunteers, our sponsors and more important, all of the people who enjoyed the food. Without the participants who attended the breakfast, who purchased tickets and made donations to our Chapter, we can not assist the many organizations that we donate to. So we say to you, THANK YOU!

Mike Race

Village of Buttonwood

.