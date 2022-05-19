91.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Deputy nabs man operating vehicle without driver’s license

By Staff Report
Pedro Cristobal Cruz Contreras

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy nabbed a man operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

The deputy was on patrol Wednesday night near Webster when he ran the license plate of a vehicle and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as 26-year-old Pedro Cristobal Cruz Contreras. The deputy asked him if he was the registered owner of the vehicle, but he would “not acknowledge the question.”

Contreras eventually admitted he did not have driver’s license but claimed he “was in the process of getting one soon,” the arrest report said. A computer check confirmed that Contreras has never been issued a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

