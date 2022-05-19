How many people have to die before action is taken?

To the Editor:

Residents getting killed and seriously injured on North Morse boulevard is a problem… The road was designed to carry a limited amount of vehicles with golf carts riding side by side on the road.

There must be a limit as to how many people are killed or seriously injured before someone gets the golf carts to an off-the-road path.

Once the golf carts are off the road on a separate path, there will be 14 feet of roadway available to be repainted adding a center turn lane. It only takes 11 feet for a center turn lane on a road with a speed limit of 30 mph. Imagine not waiting for a vehicle turning left again on that section of road.

North Morse boulevard is a connector for County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Please get the golf carts on a separate off-the-road path.

James Vaccaro

Village of De La Vista West