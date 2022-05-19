91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 19, 2022
type here...

How many people have to die before action is taken?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Residents getting killed and seriously injured on North Morse boulevard is a problem… The road was designed to carry a limited amount of vehicles with golf carts riding side by side on the road.
There must be a limit as to how many people are killed or seriously injured before someone gets the golf carts to an off-the-road path.
Once the golf carts are off the road on a separate path, there will be 14 feet of roadway available to be repainted adding a center turn lane. It only takes 11 feet for a center turn lane on a road with a speed limit of 30 mph. Imagine not waiting for a vehicle turning left again on that section of road.
North Morse boulevard is a connector for County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Please get the golf carts on a separate off-the-road path.

James Vaccaro
Village of De La Vista West

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

DeSantis’ Victims of Communism Day

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident finds it ironic that Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a Victims of Communism Day. Read her Letter to the Editor.

A big thank you for Bonifay Country Club

The Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 offers thanks to the operator of Bonifay Country Club in The Villages.

Civility and respect for one another

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case we should all be civil and respectful to each other. He cites an incident that took place during softball.

Can we save Spanish Springs?

A Village of Del Mar resident offers his thoughts about saving Spanish Springs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

All Christians should put little white crosses in their yards

A resident contends that all Christians should put little white crosses in their yards in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos