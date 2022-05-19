87 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 19, 2022
By Staff Report
Jack K. Krier

Jack K. Krier, 79, a long-time resident of The Villages, passed away May 16, 2022 in Vero Beach, Florida.

Jack was born February 8, 1943, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late John and Marie Krier. Jack graduated from The Overbrook School for the Blind in Philadelphia. Jack swam and medaled in the Paralympics in Barcelona, Spain; Seoul, South Korea; London, England; and Holland. Jack owned and managed his own café in Philadelphia. Jack was a certified yoga instructor and, along with his wife, Caron, taught classes in The Villages for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Caron Krier; daughters, Alicia Landgraf and husband, Jeff, Kira Krier and fiancée, Heath; sister, Kathy Jennings and husband, Buddy; 4 grandchildren and many extended family and dear friends.

A private memorial service is pending.

