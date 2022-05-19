90.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 19, 2022
type here...

Official questions whether windmill and water tower need to be replaced

By Meta Minton

The windmill and water tower were removed Wednesday night at Brownwood Paddock Square, yet questions linger about how or if the ornamental items should be replaced.

Rotting wood in both of the 10-year-old decorative structures necessitated their removal prior to the June 1 start of Hurricane Season. Both had been deemed safety hazards. The Project Wide Advisory Committee agreed to spend up to $20,000 for their removal.

The wood is obviously rotting at the base of windmill
The wood was obviously rotting at the base of the windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square.

PWAC members were informed earlier this month that the replacement of the two structures would cost about $200,000, using materials already approved by The Villages Design Group. However, PWAC members expressed interest in using sturdier materials than the recommended pressure-treated wood. They are hoping to get a longer life from the reconstructed windmill and water tower.

The windmill and water tower were removed Wednesday night at Brownwood Paddock Square
The windmill and water tower were removed Wednesday night at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Community Development District 7 Chairman Jerry Vicenti, a member of PWAC, objected to a story which appeared in Thursday morning’s edition of The Villages Daily Sun which made it sound as if the replacement of the structures has already been approved by PWAC.

“That’s not the case. PWAC agreed to look at options. One of the options is not replacing them,” Vicenti said at the CDD 7 Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Vicenti said he fears the cost of the replacement of the windmill and water tower could escalate dramatically like the Lake Miona Walking Trail, which climbed from $150,000 to in excess of $700,000.

Director of Property Management Bruce Brown said Corten steel is now being considered for the replacement of the water tower. Corten steel is the rusty looking steel used on the golf cart bridges over State Road 44 and the Florida Turnpike. He also said a “galvanized” material is being considered for the windmill. The Villages Design Group has reportedly signed off on the use of those materials. PWAC members have conceded that those materials could cost more than the pressure-treated wood considered when the pricetag was still in the $200,000 range.

The Corten steel was used in the construction Chitty Chatty Bridge.

Vicenti said he fears the price of the replacement of the windmill and water tower could climb to $500,000. He said the money would have to come from maintenance assessments paid by residents.

CDD 7 supervisors agreed that the Developer should be asked to help finance the replacement of the windmill and water tower, rather than leaving the entire tab with residents.

“This is a marketing tool. I would think the sales department would be happy to kick in for it,” said CDD 7 Supervisor Steve Lapp.

Supervisors agreed that a letter should be sent to the Developer asking for financial support for the replacement of the windmill and water tower.

Who do you think should pay for the replacement? Should they be replaced? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How many people have to die before action is taken?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks how many people have to die before action is taken on North Morse Boulevard?

DeSantis’ Victims of Communism Day

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident finds it ironic that Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a Victims of Communism Day. Read her Letter to the Editor.

A big thank you for Bonifay Country Club

The Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 offers thanks to the operator of Bonifay Country Club in The Villages.

Civility and respect for one another

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case we should all be civil and respectful to each other. He cites an incident that took place during softball.

Can we save Spanish Springs?

A Village of Del Mar resident offers his thoughts about saving Spanish Springs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos