Official questions whether windmill and water tower need to be replaced

The windmill and water tower were removed Wednesday night at Brownwood Paddock Square, yet questions linger about how or if the ornamental items should be replaced.

Rotting wood in both of the 10-year-old decorative structures necessitated their removal prior to the June 1 start of Hurricane Season. Both had been deemed safety hazards. The Project Wide Advisory Committee agreed to spend up to $20,000 for their removal.

PWAC members were informed earlier this month that the replacement of the two structures would cost about $200,000, using materials already approved by The Villages Design Group. However, PWAC members expressed interest in using sturdier materials than the recommended pressure-treated wood. They are hoping to get a longer life from the reconstructed windmill and water tower.

Community Development District 7 Chairman Jerry Vicenti, a member of PWAC, objected to a story which appeared in Thursday morning’s edition of The Villages Daily Sun which made it sound as if the replacement of the structures has already been approved by PWAC.

“That’s not the case. PWAC agreed to look at options. One of the options is not replacing them,” Vicenti said at the CDD 7 Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Vicenti said he fears the cost of the replacement of the windmill and water tower could escalate dramatically like the Lake Miona Walking Trail, which climbed from $150,000 to in excess of $700,000.

Director of Property Management Bruce Brown said Corten steel is now being considered for the replacement of the water tower. Corten steel is the rusty looking steel used on the golf cart bridges over State Road 44 and the Florida Turnpike. He also said a “galvanized” material is being considered for the windmill. The Villages Design Group has reportedly signed off on the use of those materials. PWAC members have conceded that those materials could cost more than the pressure-treated wood considered when the pricetag was still in the $200,000 range.

Vicenti said he fears the price of the replacement of the windmill and water tower could climb to $500,000. He said the money would have to come from maintenance assessments paid by residents.

CDD 7 supervisors agreed that the Developer should be asked to help finance the replacement of the windmill and water tower, rather than leaving the entire tab with residents.

“This is a marketing tool. I would think the sales department would be happy to kick in for it,” said CDD 7 Supervisor Steve Lapp.

Supervisors agreed that a letter should be sent to the Developer asking for financial support for the replacement of the windmill and water tower.

Who do you think should pay for the replacement? Should they be replaced? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]