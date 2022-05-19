90.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Total budget for Lake Miona Walking Trail now stands at $839,361

By Meta Minton

The total budget for the controversial Lake Miona Walking Trail now stands at $839,361.

The short walking trail, labeled “the million-dollar mile” by Project Wide Advisory Committee Chairman Don Wiley, won approval in April at a price tag of $730,000.

However, a document shows that the actual cost of the project is now $839,361. You can see the document at this link: Capital_Projects_Update-SLAD

Community Development District 10 Supervisor Steve Bova, a critic of the project, suggested that residents have not been given an accurate picture of the cost of the project, which is being funded with amenity dollars from residents living south of County Road 466.

Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown defended the $839,361 figure and said it included “engineering” costs. He said the $730,000 approved by PWAC was for the actual construction of the trail.

“That is fairly misleading to me,” Bova said. “If I go to buy a house, my whole price is included in the cost.”

He pointed to the millions of dollars being spent on the Brownwood Wood Shop, a members-only facility catering to a small group of residents. The Brownwood Wood Shop has been dogged by hundreds of thousands in after-the-fact costs.

“Sounds like another Brownwood Wood Shop to me,” Bova said.

