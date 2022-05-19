Villager’s ex-wife gets jail time after golf club attack on much-older husband

A Villager’s ex-wife has been sentenced to jail time after a golf club attack on her much-older husband.

Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser, 33, pleaded no contest earlier this week to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 118 days already served.

The native of the Philippines also pleaded no contest to an attack on a fellow inmate at the jail.

She was arrested in May 2021 after allegedly attacking her then 69-year-old ex-husband at the home they once shared in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages. She was still clutching the golf club when police arrived on the scene. The couple had divorced, but she continued to live at the residence. They got into an argument and Fraser, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, went to the garage and returned with a golf club. She advanced toward him and held the golf club over his head, threatening to hit him.

While she was free on bond, Fraser allegedly used a shopping cart to smash a glass window at an H&R Block tax preparation office in Orlando.