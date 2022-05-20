74.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 20, 2022
type here...

Cattle Egret At Pond Near Nancy Lopez Country Club

By Staff Report

This cattle egret made a spectacle of itself prancing at a pond near Nancy Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Cattle Egret At Pond Near Nancy Lopez Country Club
Cattle Egret At Pond Near Nancy Lopez Country Club

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Do little white crosses show your religious beliefs?

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if we really need to put religious symbols in our yards to demonstrate our beliefs.

Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis

A Village of Belvedere resident weighs in the on the special legislative session called to address Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis fraudulently takes credit for American Rescue Plan

A Democratic official contends Gov. Ron DeSantis is fraudulently trying to take credit for the good being done in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

How many people have to die before action is taken?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks how many people have to die before action is taken on North Morse Boulevard?

DeSantis’ Victims of Communism Day

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident finds it ironic that Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a Victims of Communism Day. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos