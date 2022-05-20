Convicted catalytic converter thief arrested after traffic stop at Bealls

A convicted catalytic converter thief was arrested after a traffic stop at Bealls on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

Timothy Randall Sanderson, 31, of Summerfield, was driving a black Pontiac G6 at 11:39 a.m. Thursday when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy found that Sanderson driver’s license has been suspended. In addition, the deputy found that Sanderson is on probation through 2024 after being convicted of trafficking in stolen property. He was arrested last year by Marion County sheriff’s deputies after cutting the catalytic converter from his parents’ automobile and then selling it for $1,200.

As a result of Thursday’s arrest, Sanderson was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.