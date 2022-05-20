Dead couple leaves behind inoperable vehicle in driveway in The Villages

A dead couple left behind an inoperable vehicle in their driveway in The Villages.

The home located at 1607 Arial Place in the Village of Sunset Pointe was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors a SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint about overgrown grass and the inoperable vehicle was lodged Feb. 28 with Community Standards.

John and Patricia Henry bought the home in 2005 for $251,800. Patricia Henry, who as born in Buffalo, N.Y., died at age 76 in 2020. Her husband survived. But he has since passed away, according to Community Standards.

The license plate on the maroon Honda Accord expired in June 2021.

The couple left behind a daughter in California and she has been trying to remedy the situation. The utilities remain active at the home and the property taxes have been paid.

The CDD 5 Board agreed to give the daughter five days to get an updated registration sticker on the vehicle or get it removed from the driveway. If she fails to do so, a $150 fine will be imposed, followed by $50 daily fines.

Last year, a similar situation occurred when a dead couple left a vehicle in the driveway in the Village of Santo Domingo.