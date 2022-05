To the Editor:

Ron DeSantis is once again trying to fraudulently take credit for President Biden’s American Rescue Plan after opposing the package and calling it ‘Washington at its worst’. Time and time again, DeSantis makes clear that his only priority is furthering his political career by taking credit for something that he claimed he wanted nothing to do with. Thankfully President Biden and Democrats delivered when DeSantis couldn’t.

Travis Reuther

Florida Democratic Party