Friday, May 20, 2022
By Staff Report
Marlene Martha Kuechenmeister passed away May 7, 2022. She was born in Granton, WI July 20, 1937, to Edwin and Susie (Krasselt) Anderegg. After graduating Loyal High School High School in 1955 she got her degree in cosmetology in Eau Claire, WI.

Marlene was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and has been a member of St. John’s in Neillsville, WI and since 2019 Open Bible Lutheran church in Oxford, FL.

Marlene married Gary Kuechenmeister on September 5, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Loyal, WI. They were dairy farmers for 30 years on his family farm, their children being the fifth generation raised there.

Marlene managed the beauty salon in the Neillsville nursing home for 20 years. After having sold the farm in 1990, Marlene worked for Abby Vans medical transport and taxi service.

She cared for Gary many years while his health was failing with the last 4 years being in home care.

In 2019 Marlene sold the house in Neillsville, WI and moved to The Villages, FL. In short fashion she found her groove there. She loved her new church and was active in the music program, Mornings with Mommies, communion prep, greeting, singles/travel club and the Defenders shooting club.

Marlene’s passion was karaoke and enjoyed attending and entertaining gatherings with her singing family. She enjoyed traveling and last several years made several trips to WI, CA, GA, TN, and Mexico. She was active in the renovation of her home and her son Lee’s rental property in The Villages including the management for rental guests and ran a successful Airbnb for her guest room. A proud point in her life was when she earned her private pilot’s license.

She was a dynamic, kind and passionate person, having a strong faith in the Lord.
Marlene is survived by sons Lee (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) and Monty (Chippewa Falls, WI), sister-in-law Dorothy Anderegg, step-granddaughters Melissa Hubbard, Stephanie (Ben) Nesja, two step-great grandchildren William and Taylor Hubbard, and many nieces and nephews. Marlene was preceded in death by Gary, Marvin (brother) and her parents.

