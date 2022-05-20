Oxford woman in minivan caught with drugs after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

An Oxford woman in a minivan was caught with methamphetamine and cannabis wax after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Sarah Bramblett, 39, was at the wheel of the gold Chrysler minivan shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday when she failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign in Center Hill, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the minivan turned up THC wax, methamphetamine, a smoking device and other drug paraphernalia.

The Indiana native was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug equipment. She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $6,000 bond.