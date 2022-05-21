Calumet Grove Postal Station will be closed Sunday and Monday

The Village of Calumet Grove Postal Station will be closed Sunday, May 22 through Monday, May 23 for maintenance and repairs being done in the parking area.
For more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.
