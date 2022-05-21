88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 21, 2022
type here...

Convicted drug dealer nabbed by deputies after driving with burned-out headlight

By Staff Report
Joseph Carl Freeman
Joseph Carl Freeman

A convicted drug dealer was nabbed by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy after he was spotted driving a vehicle with a burned-out headlight.

Joseph Carl Freeman, 39, of Tampa, was driving a gray Pontiac at 9:11 p.m. Thursday in Webster when a deputy noticed the vehicle had an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report. During a traffic stop, the New Jersey native admitted his Virginia driver’s license has been revoked.

A computer check revealed that Freeman is on probation through 2026 due to a Hillsborough County conviction on a charge of selling heroin.

Freeman was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention without bond due to the probation violation.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We must protect our democracy from presidential corruption

A reader from DeBary, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we must protect our democracy from presidential corruption.

Ideas for funding replacement of windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident offers ideas for funding the replacement of the windmill and water at Brownwood.

Do little white crosses show your religious beliefs?

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if we really need to put religious symbols in our yards to demonstrate our beliefs.

Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis

A Village of Belvedere resident weighs in the on the special legislative session called to address Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis fraudulently takes credit for American Rescue Plan

A Democratic official contends Gov. Ron DeSantis is fraudulently trying to take credit for the good being done in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos