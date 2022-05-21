Convicted drug dealer nabbed by deputies after driving with burned-out headlight

A convicted drug dealer was nabbed by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy after he was spotted driving a vehicle with a burned-out headlight.

Joseph Carl Freeman, 39, of Tampa, was driving a gray Pontiac at 9:11 p.m. Thursday in Webster when a deputy noticed the vehicle had an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report. During a traffic stop, the New Jersey native admitted his Virginia driver’s license has been revoked.

A computer check revealed that Freeman is on probation through 2026 due to a Hillsborough County conviction on a charge of selling heroin.

Freeman was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention without bond due to the probation violation.