83.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 21, 2022
type here...

CSX will be removing railroad crossing in Oxford north of Buffalo Ridge Walmart

By Staff Report

CSX will be removing a railroad crossing in Oxford north of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The County Road 105 railroad crossing in Oxford will be closed permanently beginning Monday, May 30.  On that day, CSX will begin removing the railroad crossing where County 105 crosses the tracks. Commuters who rely on County Road 105 will need to find an alternate route for their travel, according to an announcement from Sumter County.

CSX will be closing this railroad crossing at County Road 105
CSX will be closing this railroad crossing at County Road 105.

In 2019, a Lady Lake man’s pickup truck got stuck on that railroad crossing. The engineer of an approaching train was not able to stop in time and struck the pickup truck. The driver was able to safely get out of the truck. Damage to the truck was estimated at $15,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Ideas for funding replacement of windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident offers ideas for funding the replacement of the windmill and water at Brownwood.

Do little white crosses show your religious beliefs?

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if we really need to put religious symbols in our yards to demonstrate our beliefs.

Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis

A Village of Belvedere resident weighs in the on the special legislative session called to address Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis fraudulently takes credit for American Rescue Plan

A Democratic official contends Gov. Ron DeSantis is fraudulently trying to take credit for the good being done in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

How many people have to die before action is taken?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks how many people have to die before action is taken on North Morse Boulevard?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos