CSX will be removing railroad crossing in Oxford north of Buffalo Ridge Walmart

CSX will be removing a railroad crossing in Oxford north of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The County Road 105 railroad crossing in Oxford will be closed permanently beginning Monday, May 30. On that day, CSX will begin removing the railroad crossing where County 105 crosses the tracks. Commuters who rely on County Road 105 will need to find an alternate route for their travel, according to an announcement from Sumter County.

In 2019, a Lady Lake man’s pickup truck got stuck on that railroad crossing. The engineer of an approaching train was not able to stop in time and struck the pickup truck. The driver was able to safely get out of the truck. Damage to the truck was estimated at $15,000.