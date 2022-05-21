Richard “Rich” William Faith, of The Villages, beloved husband of 15 years to Jane Faith, passed away from a long battle with cancer on April 22, 2022. Born on June 18, 1946 in Illinois, moved to California when he was very young. He raised his children in southern California. He moved to Arizona in 1997 to work for Fender Musical Instruments as a senior engineer.

Richard was a devoted and loyal husband, father, uncle and friend and was passionate about both his work as an electronics engineer and his music. A gifted musician he performed for 10 years as the keyboardist with the band “Dawn DeNome & Flashback.”

Richard had a mind for math and science like a super computer. He took great pride in his self-reliance and never hesitated to help others. He is proceeded in death by his father Robert Faith, mother Florence Faith and brother Bob.

He is survived by his daughters Debbie Bero, Helen Faith and Jessica Faith, Grandchildren, Katherine, Justine, Carlton and Robin. And his sweet adorable troupe of rescue dogs all of whom miss him dearly.