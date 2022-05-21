83.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 21, 2022
type here...

Richard “Rich” William Faith

By Staff Report
Richard Faith
Richard Faith

Richard “Rich” William Faith, of The Villages, beloved husband of 15 years to Jane Faith, passed away from a long battle with cancer on April 22, 2022. Born on June 18, 1946 in Illinois, moved to California when he was very young. He raised his children in southern California. He moved to Arizona in 1997 to work for Fender Musical Instruments as a senior engineer.

Richard was a devoted and loyal husband, father, uncle and friend and was passionate about both his work as an electronics engineer and his music. A gifted musician he performed for 10 years as the keyboardist with the band “Dawn DeNome & Flashback.”

Richard had a mind for math and science like a super computer. He took great pride in his self-reliance and never hesitated to help others. He is proceeded in death by his father Robert Faith, mother Florence Faith and brother Bob.

He is survived by his daughters Debbie Bero, Helen Faith and Jessica Faith, Grandchildren, Katherine, Justine, Carlton and Robin. And his sweet adorable troupe of rescue dogs all of whom miss him dearly.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Ideas for funding replacement of windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident offers ideas for funding the replacement of the windmill and water at Brownwood.

Do little white crosses show your religious beliefs?

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if we really need to put religious symbols in our yards to demonstrate our beliefs.

Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis

A Village of Belvedere resident weighs in the on the special legislative session called to address Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis fraudulently takes credit for American Rescue Plan

A Democratic official contends Gov. Ron DeSantis is fraudulently trying to take credit for the good being done in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

How many people have to die before action is taken?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks how many people have to die before action is taken on North Morse Boulevard?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos