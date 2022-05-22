90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 22, 2022
type here...

Developer should pay to replace windmill and water tower

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Developer should pay to replace the windmill and water tower. It is part of his decor created for the Brownwood town center.
Even simple pressure-treated lumber should last 40 years.

David Coolidge
Village of Virginia Trace

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Overflow parking spaces

A Villager living in a villa has a question about overflow parking. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Do not replace the windmill and water tower

A Village of Collier residents, in a Letter to the Editor, says the windmill and water tower should not be replaced at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Developer should pay entire cost for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Silver Lake resident argues the Developer shouldn’t be asked to pay a portion of the costs for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. He should pay it all! Read her Letter to the Editor.

We must protect our democracy from presidential corruption

A reader from DeBary, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we must protect our democracy from presidential corruption.

Ideas for funding replacement of windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident offers ideas for funding the replacement of the windmill and water at Brownwood.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos