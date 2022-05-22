Developer should pay to replace windmill and water tower

To the Editor:
The Developer should pay to replace the windmill and water tower. It is part of his decor created for the Brownwood town center.
Even simple pressure-treated lumber should last 40 years.
David Coolidge
Village of Virginia Trace
