Sunday, May 22, 2022
By Staff Report
Elsie Irene Simonse Canne, age 97, passed on May 17th, 2022 at the Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. Elsie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ralph Canne who passed in 2011.

Elsie was born in Newark, New York, married Ralph in 1943, and the two of them spent their working lives on numerous large construction projects in the upstate New York area with Ralph working as a Master Mechanic. Elsie and Ralph then retired to southern New Mexico, and in 1991 moved to east Tennessee. Following Ralph’s passing, Elsie moved to The Villages, Florida.

Elsie is survived by her daughters Cathy (Bob) Johnson of The Villages, Florida and Karen (Dan) Davis of East Troy, Wisconsin, granddaughters Danielle (Mike) Davis of Chicago, Illinois and Tricia (Steve) Davis, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and her sister Diane (Jerry) Doyle of Dona Ana, New Mexico;

A private service will be held at the Saint Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, Tennessee where Elsie will be laid to rest in the Church’s columbarium with her husband Ralph.

In lieu of flowers the family askes you make a donation in Memory of Elsie and Ralph to the Alzheimer’s Association.

