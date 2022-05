James (Jim) Gortva of the Villages Florida, born October 20, 1939 is survived by his wife Beatrice (Bea), 2 children Jim (Syd) and Betty (Greg), his 3 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Jim retired from a successful real estate career to pursue his love of travel, tennis, golf, and following his favorite sports teams.

A celebration of life service will be held on May 27, 2022 from 10-12PM at Baldwin Brothers- 3990 SR-44 Suite 105, Wildwood, FL.