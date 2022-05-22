Massachusetts woman who crashed at roundabout jailed after violating probation

A Massachusetts woman who crashed at a roundabout in 2020 in The Villages has been jailed after violating her probation.

Allyson Kelley Carney, 53, of Chatham, Mass., was booked at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was being held without bond.

Carney had been driving a 2007 Audi A4 at about 9 p.m. Labor Day 2020 in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Bailey Trail when she “failed to negotiate the roundabout” and struck a SECO Energy light pole, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She appeared to be under the influence, but she refused to submit to testing. Her vehicle was towed from the scene. Damage to the light pole was estimated at $4,000.