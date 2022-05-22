85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 22, 2022
type here...

Massachusetts woman who crashed at roundabout jailed after violating probation

By Staff Report
Allyson Kelley Carney
Allyson Kelley Carney

A Massachusetts woman who crashed at a roundabout in 2020 in The Villages has been jailed after violating her probation.

Allyson Kelley Carney, 53, of Chatham, Mass., was booked at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was being held without bond.

Carney had been driving a 2007 Audi A4 at about 9 p.m. Labor Day 2020 in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Bailey Trail when she “failed to negotiate the roundabout” and struck a SECO Energy light pole, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She appeared to be under the influence, but she refused to submit to testing. Her vehicle was towed from the scene. Damage to the light pole was estimated at $4,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Developer should pay entire cost for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Silver Lake resident argues the Developer shouldn’t be asked to pay a portion of the costs for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. He should pay it all! Read her Letter to the Editor.

We must protect our democracy from presidential corruption

A reader from DeBary, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we must protect our democracy from presidential corruption.

Ideas for funding replacement of windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident offers ideas for funding the replacement of the windmill and water at Brownwood.

Do little white crosses show your religious beliefs?

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if we really need to put religious symbols in our yards to demonstrate our beliefs.

Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis

A Village of Belvedere resident weighs in the on the special legislative session called to address Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos