Sunday, May 22, 2022
By Staff Report
Milton Adair Darden, age 88, of the Villages died Thursday May 19, 2022 at hospice of The Villages.

No funeral services are planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Milt was born September 27th, 1933 in Cedar Hill, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents Hardy and Thelma Darden; sister Catherine; brother Fred. He is survived by his wife Irene Darden; daughter Terri Ferguson; granddaughters Tiffany and Kaylin Ferguson; 5 great grandchildren, Bailey, Brady, Hope; Ashlynn, Kingston; loving sister Virgina Hester.

He loved golf, sports, and the sunshine state. He will be greatly missed.

