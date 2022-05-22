Spruce Creeker sentenced in attack on wife at Brownwood Hotel & Spa

A resident of Del Webb Spruce Creek has been sentenced after a battle with his wife earlier this year over GPS directions at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

Jeremiah Silano, 81, was placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Guests were leaving the hotel Feb. 19 when they heard a woman in the parking lot yelling, “Help! Help! Help! He’s hitting me,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The guests approached Silano and ordered him to stop hitting the woman. One of the guests called 911. Silano’s wife fell to the asphalt and landed on her hands and struck her elbow. He forced her into the car and they drove away. Police pulled over the vehicle at the nearby George Nahas Chevrolet dealership. Silano’s wife told police an argument broke out because Silano “was upset and yelling at her because she could not correctly operate the phone’s GPS application,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.