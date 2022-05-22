Three CDD boards will hold budget workshops this week

Three community development district boards will hold budget workshops this week in The Villages.

The meetings are as follows:

• Community Development District 5 – 8 a.m. Wednesday

• Community Development District 6 – 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

• Community Development District 8 – 11 a.m. Wednesday

All three meetings will be held at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The boards are in the process of setting their budgets for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The budgets are funded by maintenance assessments collected from residents.

The majority of the CDDs’ expenditures go toward their contributions to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees joint infrastructure south of County Road 466.