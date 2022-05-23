20-year-old with cooler full of Coronas arrested on charge of DUI

A 20-year-old with a cooler full of Coronas in the bed of his pickup was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Jorge Luis Yanez of Summerfield was at the wheel of a silver 2008 GMC Canyon pickup shortly before midnight Sunday heading north on U.S. 301 at County Road 466 when his truck crossed over “multiple times” into a bicycle lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Yanez admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license. A check also revealed he is on felony probation in Marion County through 2024 on charges of selling marijuana and fleeing to elude law enforcement.

Yanez admitted he had consumed five Corona beers within a three-hour period, but said he did not feel intoxicated. He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .094 and .089.

There was a cooler in the bed of his truck which contained ice and 10 12-ounce bottles of Corona beer.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention due to the probation violations.