Ann-Marie Emond of Summerfield, FL passed away after a courageous 9-year battle with Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy (PSP) on May 8, 2022. She was born in Putnam, CT, on July 7, 1945, the daughter of the late Gerald and Dora (Savoie) Duval. She was married to Richard Emond in St. James Church, Danielson, CT, November 28, 1963. They were married for 58 years.

Ann-Marie graduated from Killingly High School in 1963. Upon graduating, she began a long career as an executive secretary, first under a principal in the Killingly School System. She then went on to Acme Medical Supply for several years, before ending her career at Bolloré. She retired in December of 2005. Throughout the years, she volunteered in her daughters’ schools, as a chairperson for the Killingly High School Marching Band’s trip to Florida, and volunteered with her community’s hospice agency. Upon retirement, Ann-Marie and Richard moved to Summerfield, FL where they could spend their days golfing, playing cards, dancing, and socializing with friends.

In addition to her husband, she leaves two children: Reneé (Thomas) Combs of Jacksonville, FL and Michele (Bill) Mackedon of Centereach, NY; as well as 3 grandchildren: Mackenzie Combs of Jacksonville, FL, and Madison Combs of Atlanta, GA, and Gerald Mackedon of Jupiter, FL. She also leaves two brother-in-laws, Robert Emond and Maurice Bazinet of Danielson, CT. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Duval Murphy; and her nephew, Darren Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Emond’s memory may be made to CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/, or to Kindred Hospice at 1320 SE 25th Loop, Suite 101, Ocala, FL 34471.

A funeral service will be held at St. Mark’s the Evangelist Church in Summerfield, FL, with a celebration of life to follow that will both be scheduled for a later date.