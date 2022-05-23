Gyongyike Piroska Narad, formerly of The Villages, FL, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Virginia Beach, VA after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Gyongyike was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1944 to Gyula and Klara Varga and raised by her parents and beloved grandparents. She immigrated to the US with her parents and two brothers in 1956 as a Hungarian Revolution Refugee. She attended Phoenixville Area High School, Ursinus College, Moore Institute of Art in Philadelphia, and John Tyler Community College. After meeting and marrying the love of her life, Glenn, in 1971 in King of Prussia, PA, she lived in Royersford, PA, Richmond, VA, retired to The Villages, FL, and then moved to Virginia Beach, VA to be closer to their grandchildren.

Gyongyike’s life was dedicated to her family and her greatest joy came from taking care of her children and family. She was a loving wife (Sweetie), mother, and Manna as her grandchildren called her.

Gyongyike was very talented as an artist in oil painting, oil pastels, drawing, tole painting, and more recently beadwork jewelry and crocheting. She will also be remembered as an excellent cook and hostess who enjoyed preparing Hungarian meals, as an avid volunteer at her children’s schools, a Reiki Master and animal whisperer especially to her adored cats and dogs. She loved to travel and she and Glenn took many trips to see family and friends in the US and in Hungary. They travelled in their RV stateside and to Europe many times as well as visited and cruised to many tropical destinations.

Gyongyike is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years,Glenn C. Narad; daughter and son-in-law, Ritta and John Cunningham of Chesapeake, VA; son, Glenn A. Narad of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, that were her most precious pride and joy, Aidan Cunningham and Carson Cunningham; brother, Gyula (Magdalene) Varga of New Brunswick, NJ; brother, Zsolt (Nancy) Varga of Morehead, KY; her sisters-in-law, Madeleine Varga-School (Walter) and Jane Narad; beloved cousins in Hungary and Switzerland, loved nieces and nephews and special friends she considered family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the tigers at Endangered Animal Rescue Sanctuary (EARS) at P.O. Box 306, Citra, FL 32113 or online at earsinc.net.