Monday, May 23, 2022
By Staff Report
Joseph LaBrocco passed away on May 2, 2022 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born August 2, 1940 in Staten Island, NY. Joseph spent most of his adult life in Glendale, CA working as a printer (at times on the “love boat” as he liked to recall). After moving to Englewood, FL in 1994, he met his lifelong partner, Barbara Morse, formerly of N. Greenbush, NY. They moved to SCG & CC in Summerfield, FL in 2005.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Gertrude LaBrocco; and his brothers, Vincent and Richard LaBrocco.

Joseph is survived by his lifelong partner, Barbara Morse; sister, Audrey Fedirka of Staten Island; and several nieces and nephews.

 

