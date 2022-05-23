Lady Lake police apprehend homeless man at wheel of stolen vehicle

Lady Lake police apprehended a homeless man at the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

A notification was received Friday that a stolen gray 2006 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 into Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A detective located the vehicle on Genius Court in unincorporated Lake County. Lake County dispatch confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Raymond Manuel Olivera. He was taken into custody on a felony charge of dealing in stolen property. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.