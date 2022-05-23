Minnesota man on the run from Tampa police nabbed in Sumter County

A 22-year-old Minnesota man on the run from Tampa police was nabbed by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Thomas Miles McQueen-Meece of Minneappolis was driving a black 2013 Ford Fusion at about 1 a.m. Sunday when he exited Interstate 75 near Lake Panasoffkee, according to an arrest report. He made an illegal u-turn at County Road 475 at County Road 470 and a traffic stop was initiated.

A Tampa Police Department officer in un unmarked vehicle had also been following McQueen-Meece and identified himself to the deputy making the traffic stop.

McQueen-Meece was driving on a suspended license and told the deputy he was aware of the suspension. He told the deputy he wanted to “see how far he could get,” the report said.

The Indiana native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of driving while license suspended. Bond was set at $500.