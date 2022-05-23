90.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 23, 2022
type here...

Red-Shouldered Hawk Catches Snake At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

By Staff Report

This red-shouldered hawk had its talons full with a snake grabbed at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Red-Shouldered Hawk Catches Snake At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
Red-Shouldered Hawk Catches Snake At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What is the real reason for Florida’s insurance crisis?

A Village of El Cortez resident writes that there is plenty of blame to go around in Florida’s insurance crisis. In addition to unscrupulous roofers, there are unlicensed/uninsured motorists and the trial lawyers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

If the Developer did things properly, residents wouldn’t have to pay for repairs

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that if the Developer did things right the first time, residents would not be paying for so many repairs.

Where are the insurance companies in this mess with roofing scams?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ocala weighs in on the insurance crisis in Florida.

Developer should pay to replace windmill and water tower

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends the Developer should pay to replace the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Overflow parking spaces

A Villager living in a villa has a question about overflow parking. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos