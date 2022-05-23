90.8 F
The Villages
Monday, May 23, 2022
Shortages force Wildwood to declare moratorium on irrigation meter installations

By Meta Minton

The Wildwood Utility Department has been unable to install irrigation meters upon request, due to supply and personnel shortages.

There is currently a list of more than 75 properties waiting for the installation of irrigation meters.

The problem has forced city commissioners to declare a moratorium on irrigation meter installations in an effort to catch up on the current waiting list.

“We are going to experience more of this. We are going to ask people to bear with us,” said Mayor Ed Wolf.

The city will be able to end the moratorium early if the situation eases.

In the meantime, the city will purchase the necessary parts to install 100 new irrigation meters. The $85,351 purchase is being made from Ferguson Waterworks in Ocala.

 

