89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 23, 2022
type here...

Trash pickup will be impacted for some Villagers over Memorial Day weekend

By Staff Report

The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Memorial Day weekend in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in CDDs 1 through 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or the Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 30.

Community Development District 12

If you live in CDD 12, normal residential sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, May 31.

Community Development District 13

If you live in CDD 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 30. Sanitation collection will be on Thursday, June 2.

Town of Lady Lake/Lake County

If you live in the Town of Lady portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31. Sanitation collection will be on Thursday, June 2. If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, May 30. Sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, May 31. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What is the real reason for Florida’s insurance crisis?

A Village of El Cortez resident writes that there is plenty of blame to go around in Florida’s insurance crisis. In addition to unscrupulous roofers, there are unlicensed/uninsured motorists and the trial lawyers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

If the Developer did things properly, residents wouldn’t have to pay for repairs

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that if the Developer did things right the first time, residents would not be paying for so many repairs.

Where are the insurance companies in this mess with roofing scams?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ocala weighs in on the insurance crisis in Florida.

Developer should pay to replace windmill and water tower

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends the Developer should pay to replace the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Overflow parking spaces

A Villager living in a villa has a question about overflow parking. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos