Trash pickup will be impacted for some Villagers over Memorial Day weekend

The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Memorial Day weekend in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in CDDs 1 through 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or the Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 30.

Community Development District 12

If you live in CDD 12, normal residential sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, May 31.

Community Development District 13

If you live in CDD 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 30. Sanitation collection will be on Thursday, June 2.

Town of Lady Lake/Lake County

If you live in the Town of Lady portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31. Sanitation collection will be on Thursday, June 2. If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, May 30. Sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, May 31. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.