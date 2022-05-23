What is the real reason for Florida’s insurance crisis?

To the Editor:

Yes, we have extremely high homeowner’s and auto insurance rates. Why, because we have hurricanes, tornadoes and violent storms – partly! Then why? Because trial lawyers run amok in Florida. Doesn’t anyone watch TV. There isn’t a channel without constant advertising for automobile collision lawsuits. And, since 20 percent of the drivers have no license or insurance who do you think they are suing – your insurance company under the uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage you must carry because the state of Florida does nothing to drivers without a license or insurance. But you pay the high rates resulting from all these lawsuits under the “no-fault” policies we all have. Regarding the roofing scams, it is almost the same. Roofing companies are scouring neighborhoods, often you see three or four houses near one another, for roof scams. They claim the normal wear and tear on your roof is “storm damage”. Then they tell you a new roof is free. Next you assign your insurance benefits to the roofer who sues your insurance company. Most of the time the litigation cost exceeds the cost of the new roof. So, the insurance company pays, then sends you a letter that they will not re-new your policy. How do you get homeowners after being dropped? You sign up for the state sponsored program that costs a lot more than the average providers but gives less coverage.

So, why is this happening? Because the trial lawyers have huge deep pockets and make very large contributions to politicians. Got it! Once and for all the only thing that will bring down homeowner’s and auto insurance rates in Florida is to eliminate all of these needless lawsuits! Arrest drivers with no insurance. Don’t allow homeowners to assign their benefits to contractors. That will only happen when a very hot area down below freezes over! Unless we speak up there is no incentive for elected officials to act. My two cents.

Robert Nyce

Village of El Cortez