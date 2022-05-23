Where are the insurance companies in this mess with roofing scams?

To the Editor:

I was disgusted when I read your article about the roofing company scams. I had no idea this was going on.

What really makes me mad is what the insurance companies are doing to consumers. New roofs have warranties of 20 years plus! How then can insurance companies refuse to cover homeowners that don’t replace their roofs if they are 16 years old?

Who made that rule? Do we not have an insurance commissioner? If we do, whose side is that person on? Not Floridians that’s for sure!

Frances Simoneaux

Ocala