85.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 23, 2022
type here...

Where are the insurance companies in this mess with roofing scams?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I was disgusted when I read your article about the roofing company scams. I had no idea this was going on.
What really makes me mad is what the insurance companies are doing to consumers. New roofs have warranties of 20 years plus! How then can insurance companies refuse to cover homeowners that don’t replace their roofs if they are 16 years old?
Who made that rule? Do we not have an insurance commissioner? If we do, whose side is that person on? Not Floridians that’s for sure!

Frances Simoneaux
Ocala

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Developer should pay to replace windmill and water tower

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends the Developer should pay to replace the windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Overflow parking spaces

A Villager living in a villa has a question about overflow parking. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Do not replace the windmill and water tower

A Village of Collier residents, in a Letter to the Editor, says the windmill and water tower should not be replaced at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Developer should pay entire cost for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Silver Lake resident argues the Developer shouldn’t be asked to pay a portion of the costs for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood. He should pay it all! Read her Letter to the Editor.

We must protect our democracy from presidential corruption

A reader from DeBary, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we must protect our democracy from presidential corruption.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos