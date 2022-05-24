Golf cart drivers with bad vision to blame for traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

To the Editor:

Reading about the traffic problem on this road and possible solutions is interesting.

I have lived here for 20 years and watched all the money spent over those years to alleviate the problems. I have also watched the accident reports on the road and the unfortunate deaths that have happened, and I believe that the biggest problem was the driving habits of the golf cart drivers, not the automobiles. We have people driving golf carts that are legally blind, moved here because they could drive a cart and not a car. Earlier studies accomplished a traffic signal that helped, but I do not believe that a new study is going to solve the problem of costs to change the road. A new study is a case of repeating the same thing and expecting different results, which I don’t believe will happen.

Richard Yoder

Villa De La Mesa