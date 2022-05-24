Homeless man arrested after shattering woman’s kitchen window

A homeless man was arrested after allegedly shattering a woman’s kitchen window with a large rock.

The woman said 61-year-old Willie Ebe Wofford came running toward her Monday while she stood in front of her home on Kilgore Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was “scared for her life” and ran into her home through the back door. Wofford threw a rock at the window, causing $240 in damage, the report said.

An officer found Wofford at the corner of Jackson Street and Terry Street. He said he had been smoking narcotics and did not know what happened to the woman’s window.

Wofford, who was arrested in 2016 after holding a woman against her will at local Motel 6, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $9,000 bond.