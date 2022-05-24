Monty Darden Hinkle, of Wildwood, FL, passed from this earth to his heavenly home on the evening of May 18, 2022 at the age of 71. Born in Nashville, TN on August 13, 1950, he moved with his family to Wildwood at a young age.

Monty graduated from Wildwood High School in 1968 then worked in law enforcement most of his career starting in the Wildwood Police Department. He then joined Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission in Naples, FL as a duly appointed United States Law Enforcement Officer. He transferred to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in Ocala, FL when he came home to Wildwood to help with his aging parents. He retired from there in 2010.

Monty enjoyed many hobbies. Fishing and golfing with the Miona Lakes Bandits at Miona Lake Golf Club, in Wildwood, then for many years with a group of friends at Water Oaks Golf Course in Lady Lake. He enjoyed playing in Pool tournaments; he played Dominoes every Monday; and played cards at the Card Room, where since his passing a tournament is to be named in his honor.

He is preceded in death by his parents Wallace Darden Hinkle and Billie Katherine (Mayes) Hinkle. He is survived by his sweet dog Gracie, his sister Dianne Smith (Jugle), brother David (Cindi), brother Mark (Maggie), brother Michael (Michelle), brother Darren (Beth), and many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and cousins.

Monty was well respected and known as a man of integrity by his friends and coworkers. He was loved by his family and will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 4, 2022 at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake. Visitation will be at 2:00 followed by a service at 3:00.