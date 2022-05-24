The norms of our society are constantly changing – too quick for me. I recently was put in a situation where I was truly speechless! I wasn’t sure if it was me or if something very out of the ordinary was happening right before my eyes. I was not quite sure how to react. My grandson Jeremy’s facial expression was enough to tell me we would definitely have to discuss this further in the future.

It was a Saturday, late morning, and I was indulging in some alone time at the pool before my husband, and my little man showed up. It was a beautiful, sunny day, and the weekend crowd had not placed themselves poolside yet. One of Jeremy’s younger friends showed up with his mom and immediately approached me in my lounge chair, asking where his “friend” was. He and Jeremy often played in the neighborhood together. Although he is about to turn 3, and my grandson just turned 7, the boy has a sister a few years older than Jeremy, and somehow they all became close friends.

Soon after, Joe and Jeremy, along with most of our community, came to enjoy the day. At one point, I was sitting comfortably when Jeremy – dripping wet – crawled up into my lap because, as he put it, “I’m freezing!”

I knew he was not even cold in a pool where the thermometer read 79-degrees and the air was in the high 80s. Yet, he climbed all over my perfectly relaxed, dry body as he tried to pull my towel out from under me, instead of simply grabbing his own from the bag that he just walked over!

Finally, after grandma took charge and we managed to both get comfy cozy sharing my space, he suddenly twisted his head around like an owl to make eye contact with me. Then, I saw my lil pale-skinned lovebug turn a new and unusual shade of white! As if he had just seen a ghost, he slowly directed my eyes to what had just rocked his young world.

Still unaware of his vision and distracted by his friend screaming, “tea,” I reached in my cooler to grab him a beverage. “Tea! Tea!” I heard him repeat several times while Jeremy and I were fussing to get comfortable, so I assumed he was just thirsty. Then, this toddler pulled his mother’s bikini bathing suit top back like he was peeling open a candy wrapper and began nursing right in front of us. Mom never even tried to stop him or cover herself. After several other young strangers noticed her nursing, things quickly became really awkward.

Eventually, she realized that my child had to remove himself and go back into the pool because he was so uncomfortable with her actions. Luckily my hubby had already left us to go to work, or he would have definitely been the one to give her a towel before saying, “Cover up, please.”

Not that Joey and I have anything against breastfeeding or a mother’s right to do so, but I do personally believe there’s a more conventional way to do it. Both of our daughters were delivered by midwives. My older daughter, Amanda Jeane was born in a birthing center in Winter Park. We totally understand the benefits, but if your child is big enough to ask for a cookie and breast milk from a “T,” they should no longer be publicly indulging. What an individual chooses to do in the privacy of their own home is up to them. But not at a community pool. Maybe the Pool Rules sign should say, “No children under 13 permitted without supervision. No babies in diapers are permitted. All nursing mothers are recommended to use discretion and cover-up when possible?”

Clearly so, if you don’t want your minor child to learn something new about childbirth and the female anatomy that you weren’t quite prepared to explain yet.

There are ways to be discreet. I flew all the way home to New Jersey from Orlando International Airport with my five-year-old and 10-month-old daughters. We were seated in a row with three seats, and I was in the window seat with my infant to my left, resting like a bundle of blankets at my side. I was wearing one of my hubby’s button-down Guayabera shirts, and Makenzie Rae was quite comfortable nursing before passing out.

Not knowing whether the flight was sold out or not, I had warned Amanda Jeane that there was a chance someone would sit next to her during the flight. She understood that she needed to sit nice and try to relax. Before we took off, I watched an older man in a suit approach. I could already see in his facial expression that he was praying his seat was not the empty one next to my child. It was. For the next two hours, my little chatterbox kept this man entertained. So much so that he complimented me at the end of our flight on my “mothering skills,” saying that my baby girl was delightful.

Just then, I went to reposition myself to get her ready to leave, and my sleeping beauty woke up. The man nearly fell out of his seat. “You have another one hidden under there?” he questioned as my not-so-empty bundle of blankets finally opened her sleepy eyes and smiled at him.

“Yes, sir, I do.”

Apparently, the entire trip, even though Amanda Jeane kept making references to her little sister, he never realized she was present. That’s the way you keep your business private!

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com