Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Villager found passed out in golf cart after leaving Spanish Springs Town Square

By Meta Minton
John Randall Erb
John Randall Erb

A Villager was found passed out in his golf cart after leaving Spanish Springs Town Square.

John Randall Erb, 68, of the Village of Summerhill, was found in his running golf cart at about 11 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Summerhill pool, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Biloxi, Miss., native said he had been on his way home from Spanish Springs Town Square and “appeared to be confused how he had ended up passed out in his golf cart,” a deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Erb performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .191 and 198 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

