Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Villager who claimed he drank two beers arrested on DUI after hitting parked car

By Meta Minton
Michael Dean Edwards
A Villager who claimed he drank two beers was arrested on a drunk driving charge after hitting a parked car.

Michael Dean Edwards, 69, of the Village of Pinellas, had been driving a red Toyota Tacoma at abut 4 p.m. Monday when he backed into a white Chevy truck at about 4 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at KB Landscape Supply Inc., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When an officer was interviewing Edwards about the accident, “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. His eyes appeared to be bloodshot. Edwards told police he had consumed two “regular sized” beers four hours earlier.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .095 and .092 blood alcohol content.

He was transported to the Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village before being booked at the Sumter County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

