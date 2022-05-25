CDD 6 supervisors differ on raising residents’ maintenance assessment fees

Community Development District 6 supervisors have differing opinions about raising maintenance assessment fees in the coming year.

Supervisor Tom Griffith raised the idea of a small increase during a budget workshop Wednesday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. He said he is worried about inflation and skyrocketing costs.

“I don’t think it’s getting better,” Griffith said. “We are old enough to remember being in gas lines for God’s sake. That could happen again.”

He said he is worried about holding the line on an increase now and then potentially hitting residents with a double-digit increase down the road. He suggested exploring the possibility of a modest 3 percent increase which could raise about $95,000 for CDD 6 coffers.

However, his idea was not embraced by his fellow supervisors.

“I don’t think people need to see an increase when they are seeing amenity, trash and other fees going up,” said Supervisor Linda Grzesik.

Chairman John Calandro said the CDD 6 Board of Supervisors has shown solid fiscal management through the years.

“You put away money when you were working. That’s good financial management. This is not the time to go to the people to raise more money and say, ’Golly gee whiz, we might have a problem in the future.’ I don’t see any reason to go to the people and ask for money. We don’t need to raise maintenance fees,” Calandro said.