Wednesday, May 25, 2022
By Staff Report
Erma Uhle (Loria), departed this world Saturday, May 21st, 2022, at her home in The Villages, FL after a courageous 12-month battle with Lymphoma.

A beloved mother and friend, Erma was born Erma Lynn Loria in 1942 in Clarksburg, WV, to parents John and Erma Loria. After graduating from Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg, she studied briefly at WVU before leaving West Virginia to start a family. Erma’s journey took her to Florida, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, where she eventually settled in the Philadelphia suburbs with her two children. Erma’s work career included office administration roles in the medical field as well as a successful stint as a real estate agent in new home sales.

Erma moved back to FL in 1994 and settled in Port St. Lucie, FL before relocating to The Villages in 2019. Along the way she enjoyed as many activities and friendships as possible. She loved to golf, play any type of game, and organize and enjoy the company of others.

Erma is survived by her two children, Lorie (Mark) Coole-Foust of Bryn Mawr, PA and Sarasota, FL and Dan (Lisa) Coole of Apex, NC. In addition, she was beloved by her seven grandchildren: Shane, Caleigh, Alexa, and Brandon Foust along with Lara, Connor, and Amanda Coole. Erma was able to enjoy a grand 80th birthday celebration this year with the entire family, which will be a time cherished by all.

A celebration of life is being planned for June 11th in The Villages, FL for local friends and family (details pending). In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in the name of Erma Uhle to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to give others a chance to fight this disease.

