Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Groome Transportation helps make the trip to MCO as smooth as possible

By Sponsored Story

As spring and summer travel ramps up, Groome is here to help ensure your journey is as smooth as possible.  Groome Transportation has been serving The Villages since 2019 and covers 80+ neighborhoods in and around The Villages with daily trips to the MCO Orlando International Airport.

Travel can be stressful but when you choose Groome Transportation you can expect direct reminders about upcoming trips and up to the minute updates to track your driver right to your front door. No more guessing what time your driver will arrive.  You always have access to your reservations with your own private customer account and our friendly, local customer agents are always ready to assist with planning your next trip.

Groome Transportation Airport Shuttle

Groome’s principal focus is devoted to passenger and employee safety.  We have the highest standards when it comes to maintaining our fleet, driver fitness, and amid the evolving travel landscape, we are adapting to demands and regulations alongside our customers.  Per the most recent Transportation Security Administration changes, masks are optional onboard Groome shuttles for both customers and employees.

Groome Transportation is a leading provider of scheduled transportation services throughout the U.S., connecting over 120 cities to 13 major hub airports. Additionally, Groome provides dedicated transportation services to some of the most prestigious hospitals and universities in the U.S. Since 1934, Groome has provided safe, reliable and comfortable transportation services to passengers throughout the U.S.

For more information and to make reservations visit us online at https://groometransportation.com/the-villages or call (352) 539-9664.

