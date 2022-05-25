How does a builder create a structure that rots and turns into a hazard?

To the Editor:

Since when does a builder construct a water tower and windmill replica in a public space that rots and creates a hazard after only 10 years? In The Villages, of course!

No one, from homeowner, Department of Transportation etc., design and construct with “only” a 10-year life span. It is well known and documented that Florida weather conditions are extremely corrosive on outdoor construction (hurricane/tropical storm winds, blazing sun, mold, salty air, etc.) materials.

The Developer should be held legally responsible to pay and replace their faulty work. It seems that inspectors, engineers and design plans were insufficient in their due diligence.

George Bucci

Village of Duval