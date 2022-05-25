88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
type here...

Police called to home in The Villages after altercation over care of child

By Meta Minton
John David Newell
John David Newell

Police were called to home in The Villages after an altercation over the care of a child.

Officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Hilton Head Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages. John David Newell, 24, had reportedly been arguing with his grandmother over the care of his daughter, who is a minor. The Massachusetts native reportedly grabbed her by the arms, leaving behind bruises. Newell fled on foot when police arrived on the scene. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase. However, Newell resisted the officer’s efforts to handcuff him. Newell only cooperated after he was threatened with a non-lethal electronic control weapon.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery, due to the age of the victim. He was also charged with resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $11,000 bond.

John David Newell was arrested at his home at 1701 Hilton Head Blvd.

Newell was arrested in 2020 after he got into an altercation with his grandmother because he was not allowed to use the golf cart. Newell had been arrested after allegedly threatening the mother of his baby with a butcher knife in 2019 during an altercation on the Historic Side of The Villages. In 2016, Newell was arrested after damaging his uncle’s golf cart, also on the Historic Side of The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How does a builder create a structure that rots and turns into a hazard?

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the Developer is responsible for replacing the rotting structures at Brownwood.

Water tower and windmill should be replaced

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to see the windmill and water tower replaced at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The square looks bare without the windmill and water tower

A Village of Marsh Bend resident believes that Brownwood Paddock Square looks bare without the windmill and water tower.

What did I miss with regard to amenity increase?

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is wondering what he missed with the amenity fee increase. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golf cart drivers with bad vision to blame for traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villa De La Mesa resident says that golf cart drivers with bad vision are to blame for traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos